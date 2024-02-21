Watch CBS News

Talking Points: Should Minnesota become a sanctuary state for undocumented immigrants? (part 3)

Should the North Star State join 11 other states around the county to provide sanctuary for immigrants lacking legal status? This legislative session, some lawmakers say passing the North Star Act is a top priority. Among the strongest supporters of making Minnesota a sanctuary state are leaders of religious groups who have joined forced to create the Minnesota Interfaith Coalition on Immigration (ICOM).
