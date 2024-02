Talking Points: Should Minnesota become a sanctuary state for undocumented immigrants? (part 1) Should the North Star State join 11 other states around the county to provide sanctuary for immigrants lacking legal status? This legislative session, some lawmakers say passing the North Star Act is a top priority. Currently, Hennepin and Ramsey counties are sanctuary communities. Outside of these two counties, Esteban Rivera, an immigration attorney, says those undocumented people are at risk.