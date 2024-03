Talking Points: Proposed legislation aims to ease financial strain of child care (part 3) Thousands of Minnesota parents struggle with the soaring cost of child care. DFL Lawmakers hope to ease some of that burden with child care reimbursements to those who qualify. But Republicans say subsidizing families with that high an income is just wrong. Rep. Anne Neu Brindley of North Branch also points to state regulations that make it unappealing and expensive to run a day care.