Talking Points: Proposed legislation aims to ease financial strain of child care (part 1) Thousands of Minnesota parents struggle with the soaring cost of child care. DFL lawmakers hope to ease some of that burden. Esme Murphy spoke with the matriarch of the Temple-Gumm family, who is expanding their family to five with a little girl on the way in May. With there soon to be three young kids, their day care costs are about to soar.