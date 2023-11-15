Watch CBS News

Talking Points: How concerned should we be over artificial intelligence? (part 3)

Now more than ever, it's worth taking a look at all aspects of artificial intelligence and diving into the dangers of this new technology. It's equally important to know the everyday uses of AI, from life-saving medical breakthroughs to finding a love match on dating apps. Mark Lanterman, Chief Technology Officer at Computer Forensic Services, agrees there are risks to AI. However, he noted the significant medical advancements being made.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.