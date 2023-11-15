Talking Points: How concerned should we be over artificial intelligence? (part 3) Now more than ever, it's worth taking a look at all aspects of artificial intelligence and diving into the dangers of this new technology. It's equally important to know the everyday uses of AI, from life-saving medical breakthroughs to finding a love match on dating apps. Mark Lanterman, Chief Technology Officer at Computer Forensic Services, agrees there are risks to AI. However, he noted the significant medical advancements being made.