Talking Points: How concerned should we be over artificial intelligence? (part 1) Now more than ever, it's worth taking a look at all aspects of artificial intelligence and diving into the dangers of this new technology. Ravi Bapna, the Curtis L. Carlson Chair in Business Analytics and Information Systems at the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota, focuses on platforms like Tinder and OkCupid that are powered by AI.