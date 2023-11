Talking Points: Diabetes drugs' major side effect, weight loss, drives demand (part 2) The ads for diabetes drugs are impossible to escape, as their side effect of major weight loss continues to make them surge in popularity. Wegovy and Mounjaro have been approved by the FDA for weight loss. This distinction could be key for insurance companies that currently do not cover these drugs, forcing patients like Lori Rock to look to coupons to cover the cost.