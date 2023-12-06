Talking Points: Climate change is altering what farming zone Minnesota falls into (part 2) Minnesota's warming winters are impacting what you can grow. That change is reflected in the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2023 plant hardiness zone map. Compared to 2012, there has been a significant change for much of Minnesota. But what does this mean for you? According to Julie Weisenhorn, an extension educator of horticulture at the University of Minnesota, this hardiness change opens the possibilities for metro gardeners.