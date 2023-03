Talking Points: Are our banks safe? (part 2) The crash of the Silicon Valley Bank left U.S. banking system fearing the worst. In 2018, former President Donald Trump rolled back provisions within the Dodd Frank Act, which protected consumers from actions by big banks. Esme Murphy asked Sen. Tina Smith, a member of the Senate banking committee, about why the regulations still in place failed to prevent the bank's collapse. Smith also discussed the safety of Minnesota's banking system.