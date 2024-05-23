Watch CBS News

Starving sea lion hops aboard UCLA women’s rowing team’s boat

The team says they're used to seeing sea lions off the water of Marina Del Ray, but never quite this close. They snapped some pics as the pup settled in and then fell asleep. That's how they knew something was wrong.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.