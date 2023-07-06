Watch CBS News

St. Paul man charged in Hudson hit-and-run

A St. Paul man faces charges of hit-and-run, reckless driving, operating while intoxicated and more after allegedly running over and dragging a bicyclist following a road rage exchange near a boat launch in Hudson.
