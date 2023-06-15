Watch CBS News

Slink Proper prepares for 8th professional fight

This weekend, local undefeated boxer Slink Proper gets into the ring at Element Gym. To prepare, he spent weeks sparring with another well-known Minnesota pro who's returning to the ring himself after two years off.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.