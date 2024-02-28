Watch CBS News

Sgt. wounded alongside 3 fallen Burnsville responders pays tribute: "Rest easy, brothers"

Sgt. Adam Medlicott, 38, was shot and wounded after responding to a domestic violence call on Feb. 18. Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth were all killed in the shooting.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.