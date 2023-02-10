Watch CBS News

Serving up sweet potato pie and unity

Students in Robbinsdale are digging into cultural appreciation by literally digging in. Sweet Potato Pie is on the menu. Adam Duxter explains the hope that the delicious dish can do more, and maybe even bring us all together.
