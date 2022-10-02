Watch CBS News

Purdue stifles No. 21 Minnesota for 20-10 win

Devin Mockobee rushed for 102 yards and a late touchdown to pad Purdue's lead, and the Boilermakers defense fueled yet another takedown of a ranked opponent in a 20-10 victory over No. 21 Minnesota on Saturday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.