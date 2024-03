Potential TikTok ban has Twin Cities business owners concerned (part 2) With more than 1.7 billion subscribers worldwide, TikTok's famous algorithms harness your searches and drive you towards more of what you prefer. Marketers say this is sheer gold while critics say it's addictive. To understand the impact on small businesses, Esme Murphy spoke with a Twin Cities woman whose business, the Formidable Genealogist, helps people take DNA test results to the next level.