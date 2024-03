Potential TikTok ban has Twin Cities business owners concerned (part 1) With more than 1.7 billion subscribers worldwide, TikTok's famous algorithms harness your searches and drive you towards more of what you prefer. Marketers say this is sheer gold while critics say it's addictive. In Talking Points, Esme Murphy looks at the debate from a local level and its impact if banned. The Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce represents more than 1,500 small businesses and says a ban would harm them.