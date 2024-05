NEXT Weather: WCCO 6 p.m. forecast for Saturday, May 25, 2024 WCCO-TV meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that the metro area could see some rain in the next few hours. Rain will be mostly in the south of the state. Rain chances also Sunday evening and Memorial Day between 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. We will see temps in the 70s and we do warm by Wendesday