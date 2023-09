NEXT Weather: 12 p.m. forecast from September 15, 2023 Cold front continues to exit the area taking the widespread showers with it. An isolated storm could pop up again this afternoon, but most stay dry. After clearing tonight, expect a few clouds to pop back up Saturday afternoon (a stray shower can’t be ruled out either), otherwise it’ll be a fairly sunny/quiet weekend with comfy highs in the low 70s. NEXT thing to watch is a warm up by the middle of next week with highs back in the mid 80s.