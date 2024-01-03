Watch CBS News

Minnesota wins 3-2 in first-ever PWHL game

The state of hockey just got bigger. Minnesota proved themselves Wednesday on the east coast in their first-ever game in the new women's pro hockey league. WCCO's Marielle Mohs went to the Woman's Club of Minneapolis for the historic night.
