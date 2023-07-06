Watch CBS News

Minnesota Wild to host "Crazy Game of Hockey"

The Minnesota Wild are hosting a "Crazy Game of Hockey" charity event in collaboration with the band O.A.R., with events in both Minneapolis and St. Paul, explain the Wild's Andrew Heydt and comedian Natalie Friedman.
