Watch CBS News

Minnesota kids go fishing on the Mississippi

“The Friends of Pool 2” taught them how to wet a line at Pioneer Park in Newport. That group of outdoors lovers advocates for preserving the waterway. About 30 kids got their own fishing rods, tackle boxes and even life jackets.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.