Minnesota investing $20 million into weed farm

Minnesota is getting ready to put up millions to grow marijuana right here at home. There are plans to plant a giant farm in Grand Rapids. About $20 million in public money would help it take root. WCCO's Kirsten Mitchell took a closer look.
