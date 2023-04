Minnesota golfer Trey Fessler’s PGA Tour quest Giving up your childhood sports dream, even though you have the shot to make it to the top. Such is life for many young golfers aspiring to make it to the PGA Tour. Ahead of the Masters this week, WCCO’s Johnny Kahner spoke with Minnesotan Trey Fessler about how he’s finding a way to pursue his dream, and why he almost gave it up.