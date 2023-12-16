Watch CBS News

Mayte Garcia revives charity formed with Prince

This weekend, Live 4 Love Charities is awarding $10,000 each to ten organizations that exemplify the spirit of helping people up and helping people out. It is a revival of the charity Mayte Garcia and her then-husband Prince first launched in 1996.
