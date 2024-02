Lower Sioux Indian Community using hemp to build better future Marijuana is newly legal in Minnesota, but its cannabis cousin has had the green light for years. Hemp is used in textiles, clothes, food and THC-infused edibles you see all over the state. Now, in the Lower Sioux Indian Community, they're using it as a building block for a better future. Caroline Cummings and photojournalist Mike Durenberger take us on the reservation near Morton to show us how it works.