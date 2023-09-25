Watch CBS News

Looking for free at-home COVID tests? Here’s what to do

The federal government is allowing people to order more at-home COVID tests free of charge. The state of Minnesota is also providing free kits. Click here for more info on free tests from federal government.And click here for state kits.
