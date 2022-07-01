Watch CBS News

Landscaper helps family promised a pool

WCCO showed you the Swearengin’s backyard in Prior Lake. The family paid 80-thousand dollars for a pool -- and were left with a gaping hole behind their home...Until a landscaper caught wind of their troubles.
