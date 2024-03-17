Watch CBS News

Lakeville South marching band performs in Ireland

After nearly a year of planning and practice, the Lakeville South marching band is in Ireland. I got a chance to catch up with some of the students and directors of the "Marching Cougars" after a once-in-a-lifetime performance in Dublin.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.