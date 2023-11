Korean War veteran, 96, still trying to get Purple Heart medal 7 decades later Earl Meyer never talked much about the shrapnel embedded in his leg from combat in Korea 70 years ago–that was until his daughters realized the injury may make him eligible for the Purple Heart. An Army review board twice denied the 96-year-old’s request, and now Meyer is suing for the honor. (Credit: Mark Vancleave & Melissa Perez Winder)