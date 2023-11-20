Watch CBS News

Kevin O'Connell discusses Vikings loss to Broncos

The Vikings lost to the Denver Broncos last night in a close game, breaking their 5-game winning streak. Coach Kevin O'Connell talked about what worked and how they're getting ready to take on the Chicago Bears at home next Monday.
