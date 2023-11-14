Watch CBS News

Is our nation's emergency alert system working?

Phones across the country buzzed and rang with the test of the Emergency Alert System a few weeks back. If your phone went off, you might be thinking you’ll be warned in an emergency in your community — but that’s not necessarily the case.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.