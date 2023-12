Home for the Holidays

Shayla Reaves visits Red Wing’s Hanisch Bakery and talks with owner Bill “The Bunman” Hanisch about its award-winning recipe for success.

Inside Red Wing’s Hanisch Bakery Shayla Reaves visits Red Wing’s Hanisch Bakery and talks with owner Bill “The Bunman” Hanisch about its award-winning recipe for success.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On