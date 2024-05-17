"I lose Minnesota, I'm never coming back." Could Trump win in 2024? | Talking Points While on the campaign trail in 2020, then President Donald Trump promised that if he lost Minnesota he would never come back. Four years later, Trump returned Friday night on one of his few breaks from his hush money trial in New York City. In Talking Points, Esme Murphy spoke with Professor Larry Jacobs, Abou Amara, a Democratic strategist, Amy Koch, a Republican strategist and Hamline Professor David Schultz about Trump's chance to snag a win in Minnesota.