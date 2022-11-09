Watch CBS News

How to spot if your kid has a concussion

With winter sports ramping up and sledding season on the way, it’s important to know the warning signs of a concussion to help protect your kids from a severe brain injury. Dr. Heather Sesma joins us with more.
