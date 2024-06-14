How to make Chef Mike Rakun's chimichurri sauce Chef Mike Rakun showed how to make Father's Day-friendly sauces. To make that, along with Rakun's cilantro aioli, please follow these recipes below.



Chimichurri Sauce



Ingredients

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 oz Red Wine Vinegar

½ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 tsp Salt

1/4 tsp Black Pepper

½ cup Fresh Parsley, chopped

½ cup Fresh Cilantro, chopped

1 Roasted Jalapeno, peeled, seeded & minced



Directions

Whisk together garlic, vinegar, oil, salt and pepper then stir in fresh herbs and jalapeno. Adjust seasonings to taste. This sauce is excellent over grilled or roasted vegetables and meats.



Cilantro Aioli



Ingredients

3 Large Egg Yolks (room temperature)

3 cloves Garlic

½ cup Fresh Parsley, chopped

½ cup Fresh Cilantro, chopped

¼ cup Champagne Vinegar

1¼ cup EVOO

½ tsp Salt

Ice water



Directions

Combine egg yolks, garlic, cilantro, parsley and vinegar in food processor and puree until smooth.

Slowly add oil to create an emulsion. At ½ point add ice water to thin as needed.

Add salt and continue to add oil until it is all incorporated, and aioli is smooth and creamy.

Check and adjust seasonings to taste.