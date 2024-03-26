Watch CBS News

How long do droughts last?

There's a chance the recent storms​ will put a dent in the state's drought, but in recent years, drought has returned with vigor by late summer. That had us wondering: How long can droughts last, and what helps them persist? Good Question.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.