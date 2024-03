How a Brooklyn Center nonprofit CAPI USA will use MacKenzie Scott donation A number of Minnesota nonprofits got a big boost last week when philanthropist MacKenzie Scott — the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — donated millions of dollars. One of those on the list was CAPI USA in Brooklyn Center, which received 2 million dollars. Here to tell us more about the donation and how it will be used is Monique Hernandez, Communications Manager for CAPI USA.