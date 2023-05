24-hour vigil held at MN Capitol ahead of Monday's National Peace Officers Memorial Day It's been a harrowing spring for Law enforcement in Minnesota and Wisconsin: Four officers were killed in just the past two months. Sunday night in St. Paul, police officers, sheriff's deputies and state troopers are taking part in round-the-clock honor guard patrols at the state's peace officers memorial. It's the first part of the state's observance of Monday's National Peace Officers Memorial Day.