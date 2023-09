Gov. Tim Walz says he was "wrong" to choose Erin DuPree to run cannabis office Last Thursday, the governor appointed Erin DuPree to lead the new state agency responsible for oversight of the new marijuana industry. She is the founder of Loonacy Cannabis Company. Just one day later, she stepped down following reports her business sold hemp-derived THC edibles over the legal limit. Now, the governor is searching for someone new.