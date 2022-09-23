Watch CBS News

Good Question: When should kids get a phone?

The average age for a first phone in the United States is about 10 years old. But just when should kids get be allowed to have one? Heather Brown talks to Dr. Nusheen Ameenuddin of the Mayo Clinic Children's Center to find out.
