"For the People": Comedy set in Minneapolis Native community to debut at Guthrie A groundbreaking comedy is kicking off at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis this October. “For the People” is the first Native American-created play to hit Guthrie's big stage. It’s set in the Minneapolis Native community on Franklin Avenue, also known as the American Indian Cultural Corridor. WCCO spoke with co-playwrights Larissa FastHorse and Ty Defoe, who worked with the Native community for years in the leadup to the show.