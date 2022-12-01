Watch CBS News

Finding Minnesota: Perham’s historic church-turned-restaurant

When it comes to starting your own business, sometimes you have to take a “leap of faith.” That’s what two business partners did in Perham. John Lauritsen shows us how they transformed a beloved church into a beloved restaurant.
