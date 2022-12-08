Watch CBS News

Finding Minnesota: Blue Sun Soda Shop

Whether you call it “soda” or “pop,” there’s a place in Spring Lake Park that appeals to any kind of sweet tooth. John Lauritsen shows us how the Blue Sun Soda Shop creates concoctions ranging from very good – to really bad.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.