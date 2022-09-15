Watch CBS News

Finding Minnesota: Banning State Park

It’s a state park that’s full of scenic trails and waterfalls, but it also used to be the site of a town. John Lauritsen takes us to Pine County, and shows us why you can’t find the town of Banning on a map anymore.
