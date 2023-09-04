Extended: Representatives of Stillwater Prison inmates discuss Sunday’s hourslong protest Spokespeople for inmates at the Stillwater prison held a press conference Monday in regards to the 9-hour protest that caused a lockdown Sunday evening. Over 100 incarcerated people unanimously declined to return to their cells to draw attention towards what they believe are inadequate living conditions. The group cited lack of air conditioning, lack of access to clean water, showers, and to their families as reasons for their protest.