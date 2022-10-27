Examining threats of violence against polling places ahead of the midterm elections CBS News has obtained a law enforcement bulletin from the New York Police Department warning that polling sites are potential targets for extremist violence. This bulletin comes after police in Phoenix, Arizona, arrested a man in connection with a break-in at the campaign headquarters of Democrat Katie Hobbs, a gubernatorial candidate. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane, discuss the threats.