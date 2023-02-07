Watch CBS News

Dramatic video: Close call on I-35W in Lino Lakes

Traffic cams from the Minnesota Department of Transportation caught a dramatic scene on Interstate 35W in Lino Lakes Tuesday morning. A motorist nearly struck an emergency vehicle and some people on the side of the road.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.