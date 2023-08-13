Watch CBS News

Diamond Cook ready for college gymnastics career

Diamond Cook is a gymnast out of RGC in Bloomington. She's a year removed from high school at Edison and is about to start her college career at a brand new HBCU program, it's been a journey to get to this point.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.