Home For The Holidays

A 12-year-old boy is dead after a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon in rural Wabasha County.

Boy, 12, killed in snowmobile accident near Wabasha A 12-year-old boy is dead after a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon in rural Wabasha County.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On